FEB. 2 to FEB. 4
Paris Police Department
Accycia Lavarsheya Reasno, 24: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Justin Kenny Horne, 26: Motion to adjudicate guilt/driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension.
Nicholas Trey McDowra Sr., 33: Motion to revoke/violation of bond/protective order with two or more previous convictions.
Sarah Dianne Ward, 39: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Angel Dawn Reaves, 32: Failure to identify /giving false/fictitious information.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Kirl Allen Stevens, 56: Driving while intoxicated.
Royce Trigg Wigley, 53: Driving while license invalid, proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear, judgment nisi/unauthporized absence from a community correctional facility.
