Jerry Ray Westbrook, age 78, of Clarksville, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his residence.
Jerry was born on March 10, 1942, in the Acworth Community of Red River County, to Charles Howard and Juanita Knowles Westbrook.
He was Salutatorian of the 1960 Dimple High School and a member of the New Haven Missionary Baptist Church.
His parents; and an infant daughter, Jerita Raginia Westbrook, preceded him in death.
He married Rita Long on June 1, 1962.
Jerry lived all of his life in the Negley Community of Red River County. He worked at the Red River Co-op Gin, Red River County Sale Barn and on the Westbrook Family Farm during his younger years. He enjoyed farming, ranching and baled many bales of hay.
After marriage he was employed with the Texas Forestry Service in Red River County. When he retired from the forestry service he then became Area Manager for Hamilton Properties.
Jerry was very active in his community, serving on the Clarksville Independent School District School Board and the Farm Bureau Board of Directors. He enjoyed all sports and especially watching his grandchildren play.
Graveside services are set for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at New Haven Cemetery, with the Rev. Ryan Youngblood and the Rev. James Hinkle officiating. Burial is under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Rita Westbrook, of Clarksville; two sons, Keith Westbrook and wife, Silvia and Kendall Westbrook and wife, Shannon, both of Clarksville; grandchildren, Hunter Westbrook, Carley Westbrook, Blake Westbrook, Tigerlily Westbrook, Ryder Brock and Cody Brock; a sister, Janie Bohall and husband, Rollie, of Katy; nieces and nephews.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
