Edwina Babb entered her eternal rest on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at her home in Tomball, Texas, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Dec. 2, 1941, the youngest child to Howard and Ruby Crawford.
She grew up in the East Post Oak community and attended school in Blossom, graduating in 1959.
Edwina married the love of her life, Danny Babb in Paris on Jan. 24, 1960. They recently celebrated 62 years of love and devotion. The marriage was blessed with three sons, Danny Keith, James Kevin and Eddie Kyle. Edwina was devoted to her family and raised her sons with her keen wit and humor. The Babb home was always filled with joy and laughter.
Edwina (Ninna) loved music, cross-stitch, card games, her Houston Astro’s and reading. She had unconditional love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also held a special sister bond with nieces, Vicki Foster, Diane Prunty and Cindy Caldwell. Most of all, Edwina loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She is now resting in heaven with those who have gone before her.
Edwina was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Babb; her parents; sister, Betty Tow; brother, James Crawford; sister, Louise Vancill.
Survivors include her husband, Danny Babb; sons, Keith Babb and Kyle (Angel) Babb; sister-in-law, Mae Crawford; grandchildren, Nikki Babb (Chris), Karlea Thourot (Scott), Austin Babb and Kyla Babb; four great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces and nephews, in-laws and forever friends.
A visitation will be held at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. at East Post Oak cemetery with the Rev. Michael Walker officiating.
Fry Gibbs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
There are three Republican candidates in the primary election seeking to be the next Texas House District 1 representative. With no Democrats in the primary, the winning candidate will be unchallenged in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous at TheParisNews.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.