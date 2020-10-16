Ronnie Ray Bailey, 66, of Deport, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A graveside service has been set for Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Morris Chapel Cemetery, with the Rev. David Hamm officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
He was born in Baltimore, Maryland on June 14, 1954 to Robert Ray and Ella Hensley Bailey. He married Nelda Ann Wright on Dec. 26, 1972, in Dallas, Texas.
Ronnie was retired after working over 45 years as an auto paint and body technician. He loved drag racing, hunting with and spending time with his family, and his Harley, but most of all he loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nelda; children, Tina Strain and husband, Daniel, Robert Bailey and wife, Melody; grandchildren, Alecia Bailey Cullum and husband, Zach, Colton Strain and wife, Courtney, Corbin Strain, Landon Bailey; great-grandchildren, Easton and Ensley Strain, Henry, Miles and Cati Cullum; brother, Darryl Bailey; sisters, Chris Lyons and Sue Schrimpshere.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Colton Strain, Corbin Strain, Landon Bailey, Zach Cullum, Jeff Jeffus, Brian Mitchell, Chris Morphis and Bobby Bailey.
Online condolences may be sent to the Bailey family at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.