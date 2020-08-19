Funeral services for Wanda Lou Williams Bonnette, age 77, of Winnsboro, were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Black Oak Baptist Church, with Bro. Ricky Self and Chris Taylor officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service beginning at 12 noon. Interment was held at 4 p.m. at Rockford Cemetery in Lamar County.
James Morris, Ricky Self Jr., Eddie Wood, Kody Williams, Anthony Gonzalez and Gary Hudson served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Landan Jones, Steven Ross Jr., Otto Self, Oliver Self, Bo Morris, Bud Self, JJ Brink, Timothy Jones and Marty Simpson.
Wanda passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on Feb. 23, 1943 in Paris, Texas, the daughter of Thurman Clenny and Ethel Irene Roach Wood. She worked as a nurse for 40 years and was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Lawson Bonnette; children, Vicki Parker, Sandi Self and husband, Ricky, Lisa Hudson and husband, Gary, Tracy Williams, Jay Williams and wife, Kathy, Kristi Ross and husband, Steve, Melissa Self and Jeff Sherwood, Joel Williams and wife, Julie, Jeffrey De Los Santos; step-children, Carla McCain and husband, Venson, Marla Sawyer, Dorain Hudson and husband, Wayne, Lawson Bonnette Jr.; grandchildren, Jackie and Rhonda Parker, Casey, Rickey, Arron and Derick Self, James Morris, Samantha Brink, KeElyn “Kee” and Jaydan “Bubbie” Williams; Timothy and Landan Jones, Kody and Jaylee Williams, Chasity Winchester, Steven Ross Jr., Anna Ross, Dakota McPherson, Rowdy and Dustin Self, Christa Odham, Vera De Los Santos; step-grandchildren, Mathew McCain, Tanner and Nickolas Sawyer; great-grandchildren, Adeline Rhexford, Oliver and Otto Self, Kayson Gaige, Kason “Bubba” Daniel, Keyden, Ricky Don Self III, Kenleigh Self, Twitch Self, MaKensa Morris, Cali Morris, James Michael “Bo” Morris III, Anthony Gonzalez, JJ Brink, Logan, Cambre, Hadli, Kalvin, Alivia, Trenton, Tegan, and one on the way; brothers, Thurman Wood and wife, Jackie, Eddie Wood and wife, LaWanda; and sisters, Mary Joe Newman, Barbra Campbell and husband, William and Terri Aguilar; and special friend, Glen Fulbright.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Thurman and Ethel Wood; husbands, Calvin Williams and Alfonso De Los Santos; brother, Cleophus Wood; sisters, Peggy Wood and Joy Wear; and grandparents, SaFronia and Belton Roach.
Arrangements are under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home. westoaksfuneralhome.com.
