Nohemi Contreras Porcayo, 13, of Honey Grove, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
A Rosary was recited at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, with Father Raymundo Garcia officiating. Bright-Holland Funeral Home will make burial in Evergreen Cemetery.
Nohemi, the daughter of Gerardo Contreras and Maria Anita Porcayo, was born on Nov. 20, 2007, in Paris.
She attended Honey Grove Middle School where she would have been a seventh-grader this fall.
Survivors include her parents; one sister, Yerania Porcayo; four brothers, Daniel Contreras, Gerardo Contreras Jr., Andrew Contreras and Angel Contreras; along with a niece and nephew, Aylen Torres and Albaro Granillo; and many cousins.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
