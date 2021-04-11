CEFCO Convenience Stores announces the opening of its newest store located at 2900 S. Church St. in Paris, Texas.
CEFCO customers will be pleased to find a robust offering of hot and cold food items, including “Fresh Yo” self-serve frozen yogurt, breakfast sandwiches, CEFCO Kitchen made-to-order burritos and other CEFCO Kitchen food offerings.
This store will also have a lounge and a shower to accommodate travelers.
Open 24 hours a day, this is CEFCO’s fifth location in Paris.
“We are excited to open another one of our new large format stores in the Paris Market, and we are pleased to introduce our second CEFCO Kitchen store for the many travelers, truck drivers and families to enjoy,” said Dana Crick, regional vice president of operations. “We are glad to be in this market and bring such a new look and offering to the customers of Paris. The Paris community has been so supportive our our growth, and we appreciate that and look forward to an even greater relationship within this beautiful city.
CEFCO operates more than 200 locations in six states.
