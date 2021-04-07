Patti Lorraine Grider, 66, of Paris passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021.
She was born to Don and Ena Belle Weaver Thomas on Jan. 25, 1955 in Dallas.
She graduated from Bryan Adams High School in Dallas and was a homemaker. Patti loved to garden and remarked that “I’m old so I’m going to grow tomatoes and grandbabies”, and she did!
Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Lethia Diane Jones; daughter, Kimberly Buck; great-nephew, Skylor Barksdale; and step-grandson, Christopher Lane.
Survivors include daughters, Sandra Lee McDonald and husband, James and Amanda Craig; son, Scott Vann and wife, Rebeca; grandchildren, Jerry Wayne Latham, Corbin Alan Latham, Willow Jai Clayton, Andrew Vann, Neeca Vann, Heather Collins, Cameron Collins, Christian Craig, River Smith, Johnathon Hults, Ciera Hutchins; great-grandson, Joseph Paul Latham; sister, Ria Beth Brown and husband, Keith; brother, Freddy Jones; nieces, Sheria Brown and Jessica Jane Barksdale and husband, Aaron; and great-niece, Aubrey Barksdale.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
