After years of removing sanctions from the property and laying 200 miles worth of underground pipes, city councilor and owner Mihir Pankaj hosted the Home2 Suites by Hilton groundbreaking Tuesday morning on the site at 3143 NE Loop 286.
Pankaj’s third hotel and the first geothermally heated building in the area, it will also feature a 6,000 square foot community conference and event center, bar, dog park, community trail and electric vehicle charging stations.
Each hotel room will be in a suite-style with a kitchen, bathroom and multiple rooms, Pankaj said.
The hotel, with its sleek modern design carries multiple endorsements from community members and government officials.
In order to begin work on the project, Pankaj had to spend years wrestling with different building restrictions in place. Bouncing back and forth between the city and the state, he spent two and a half years removing a blanket easement from TxDot and three years obtaining a required signature from Gov. Abbott’s office.
“We’ve had so many hurdles that we had to go through. It is absolutely amazing that we finally have something going on here. This land was … basically written off. There were too many easements, nothing’s ever going to come here. We took years to finally get it on and working. It took a lot of state agencies. It took a lot of the city’s footwork to get it to where it is today,” Pankaj said.
Finally, he got the approval to begin.
He dug 200 wells, each 400 feet deep, laying pipe to pull the Earth’s energy to heat and cool the entirety of the building.
Though an expensive proposition at the onslaught of the project, it will ultimately result in tremendous utility cost savings over time. The idea, though new to Northeast Texas, is becoming more common in northern areas of the country.
The groundbreaking was well attended, including representatives from Texas Sen. Bryan Hughes’ and U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon’s office.
However, the people Pankaj called the most attention to were his family.
“There’s one thing that I will say that has always inspired me. It is that man right there, my father. He is a great guy. … I never thought in my wildest dreams would I ever get the opportunity to have a project with him. This is a father-son project. And for a lot, this is business and yadda-yadda-yadda, and it is. Finances are big and money’s big. But for me, this is a dream because I get a chance to work alongside my hero,” he said.
He followed the tribute by announcing he and his wife would have a son in November, a chance to carry on the father-son legacy.
“I just want to give a big thank you to my family. This is a family business, we’re very thankful for that. We’re thankful for this community,” Pankaj said.
“Now we can start. I’m ready to start, ready to get this thing rolling. It’s huge, having my daughter and my son coming out. Hey, we’re excited. This is a big deal. Family’s number one to me, and being able to have this opportunity as family, that’s huge,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.