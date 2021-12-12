Elaine Whitsell, age 75, of Paris, Texas passed away on Nov. 4, 2021, in Cooper, Texas.
Memorial Services were held at Ingram Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2021, at 1 p.m.
She was born on May 5, 1946, to Gordon W Watson and Irene Ruth Griffith in Oak Cliff, Texas. She attended high school at Woodrow Wilson in Dallas, Texas. Later she married the love of her life, Kenneth Doyle Whitsell on Sept. 15, 1966.
She and her husband Kenneth later became small business owners of a print shop in Paris, Texas and later moved to Garland, Texas, where they continued their printing business for many more years.
She enjoyed crafts and loved her family and friends, along with her many pets.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; sons, Lenny Whitsell and wife, Michelle, of Forney, Lonny Whitsell and wife, Amy, of McKinney; daughter, Laurie Howser and husband, Ray, of Reno; sisters, Karen Monterroso and Gloria Sutton; grandchildren, Josh Duncan, Kara Chambless, Shawn Foster, Tiara Kyle, Brianna Hoover, Megan Cummings, Lonny Whitsell Jr., Nate Whitsell; great-grandchildren, Maddison and Mason Montez, Jaxon Foster and Carter Kyle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon Watson and Irene Griffith; grandparents, Heinrich and Hedwig Schlindling (Oma and Opa); brother, Steven Reynolds; sister, Linda Vest.
Heaven has another beautiful Angel, and Elaine will be missed by everyone that knew and loved her.
