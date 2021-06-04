Bettie Jewell Johnson, 93, of Clarksville, Texas passed away on June 2, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Services will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the St. Paul United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Evelyn Kelly serving as eulogist. Interment will be in Fairground Cemetery under the direction of Brownrigg Funeral Home.
Public Viewing will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at maxeyfuneralhome.com.
