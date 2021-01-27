Thaddeus Lonnie Morris, 65, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at his home.
Cremation arrangements are under the care of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Lonnie, the son of Lonnie Thaddeus Morris and Monita Geneva White Morris, was born on Feb. 20, 1955, in Paris.
He graduated from Prairiland High School. His career, in road construction, as a finish blade operator spanned a number of years.
Lonnie was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting, camping, and riding 4-wheelers. He loved his grandchildren, and they were the light of his life.
His parents preceded him in death.
He and his siblings were reared by their uncle and aunt, James and Josephine Morris. They also precede him in death.
Survivors include three children, Zachary Morris, of Powderly, Dustin Morris and wife, Heather, of Powderly and Jordan Morris, of Paris; three grandchildren, Tatum Merritt, Myla Morris and Paylin Morris; the mother of his children, Barbara Morris; three sisters, Monna Kinnedy and husband, Dale, Sherry Jordan and husband, Jake and Joan Dryden and husband, Randy; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.