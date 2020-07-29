Earle Stuart Hamley was born on Sept. 2, 1930, on Corregidor Island in the Philippines. The only child born to Rear Admiral Joseph Ronald and Cecile Hart Hamley.
Earle attended Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, California graduating in 1947.
He enrolled in the United States Air Force ROTC program at UCLA earning a business degree and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1951. Shortly after his first assignment at George AFB in California, he was deployed to Korea. Subsequent assignments included Eglin AFB, Florida, Travis AFB, California, Kadena AFB, Okinawa Japan, Lowry AFB, Colorado, Saigon Vietnam, The Pentagon, Randolph AFB and two assignments at Lackland AFB, Texas. Earle was honorably discharged in 1974 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Throughout his military career, he continued his education and earned two Master’s Degrees in Business and Education.
His patriotic love of country continued when he taught High School ROTC in Eagle Pass, Texas. He then held positions with both Lockheed Martin and Litton working and living in Saudi Arabia. He was also an instructor working with The United Nations for a year in Indonesia.
Earle was an avid tennis player in high school, college, and well into retirement. He enjoyed traveling, square dancing, performing in plays at Sun City (Georgetown) and volunteering with Meals on Wheels. He planned and organized annual summer family campouts at a variety of Texas locations.
Committed in his faith, he was instrumental in the startup, growth and building of two churches: Lake Travis United Methodist Church at Lakeway, Texas and Wellspring United Methodist Church in Georgetown, Texas. Along with his positions on the Church Building Committees, he was active as an Usher, Church Treasurer and a Member of the Handbell Choir.
Earle was married to Beverly Hoy from 1951 to 1971 and to Glenna Polley Eiland from 1971 to 2009, both of whom predeceased him.
His children include son, Russell Hamley and wife, Vickie, of Jersey Village, Texas; and daughters, Eileen Hinson and husband, Stanley, of Grapevine, Texas, Carolyn Turner and husband, Bill, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas and Deverie McFerrin and husband, Mickey, of Yantis, Texas; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Earle entered into his final rest on July 26, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.
A Military Honors Ceremony will take place at a date to be determined, at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
The family expresses their deep appreciation to the staff at The Lodge, Greenhill Villas and Heart to Heart Hospice for their exceptional and compassionate care of Earle in his final years.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
