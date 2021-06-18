Norma Jean Dalton, 86, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, June 21 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Bro. Nolan Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Dalton, the daughter of W. D. “Den” Rambo and Ima Jean Carrell Rambo, was born on Nov. 24, 1934, in Pecos, Texas. She grew up in Kermit, Texas where she graduated from high school in 1953.
For a number of years she worked as a medical transcriptionist at St. Joseph’s Hospital, retiring in 1997.
Norma was a member of the DAR and RSVP. She was a faithful member of College Church of Christ. A group of lady friends and she would play Chicken Foot often, and they were known as “The Chicken Foot Ladies”.
On June 24, 1953, she married Willie “Bill” Dalton, building 58 years of family and memories before his death on April 14, 2012. Her parents; and one son, Robert Kelly Dalton, also preceded her in death.
Survivors include a daughter, Sally Dalton Becerra and husband, Nick, of Mesquite; a grandson, Matthew Becerra and wife, Crystal, of Mesquite; a granddaughter, Laura Meza and husband, Eulogio, of Arlington; and three great-grandchildren, Alyssa Chavez, Josiah Meza and Mia Meza, all of Arlington; along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
