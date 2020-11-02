Paul Allen Shurbet, 70, died on Oct. 31, 2020, at his home in Paris, Texas, after his battle with cancer.
His funeral service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Paris, Texas, under the direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Paul Shurbet was born on March 19, 1950, in Houston, Texas.
He gained the rank of Sergeant, in the US Army, during the Vietnam War, serving as an Infantry Man in 1St Battalion 63rd Armor 1st Infantry Division. Paul received multiple awards for bravery including Combat Infantry Badge, multiple Vietnam Service Ribbons, National Defense Service Medal, and an Army Commendation Medal.
He married Kelly Shurbet on Oct. 12, 1979, and they raised two sons.
Paul moved to Paris, Texas, in 1993 and was instantly in love with the people and community. In Paul’s spare time he loved playing golf and guitar, going to all his children and grandchildren’s sporting and music events, and gathering around the table with family and friends.
Paul is survived by his wife, Kelly Shurbet; two sons, Josh Shurbet and Sean Shurbet; six grandchildren, Jeremiah James, Haley, Ian, Brooke, Khloe and Finn; and siblings, Robert, Patsy and Priscilla.
Paul’s smile and laughter was a delight to all and in his passing, we recall the hope in the future of God’s kingdom, “The Laughter of the Universe is God’s delight. It is the Universal Easter laughter. ‘Sola Deo Gloria’”
Rest easy until we laugh together at God’s table.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
