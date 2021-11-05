Paris police arrested a woman in the 1000 block of Bonham Street on Wednesday while responding to a report of a person running down the middle of the street. The investigation led officers to believe the woman had been in a domestic dispute with another person and had, immediately prior to the call, used a narcotic substance. She was arrested for public intoxication and taken to the City Jail.
Police arrest man on suspicion of intoxication
Paris police arrested a man who they believe was highly intoxicated in the 10 block of East Kaufman Street after a caller said there were people in the road. Suspecting the man was a danger to himself, police took him to City Jail, where he was booked without incident, officers said.
Police investigating animal abuse complaint
An officer responded to the 200 block of 20th Street NE at 6:25 p.m. Thursday regarding an animal abuse complaint. A person told the officer they saw a man in the 1700 block of East Price Street pick a dog up by its collar and then carry it that way for some distance. An officer tried to contact the man and check on the dog without success. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 175 calls for service and made seven arrests Wednesday and Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.