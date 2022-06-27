Paris police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 600 block of 3rd Street Southeast on Friday morning. The victim reported that a contractor’s tools were stolen from the home ,which is currently under renovation.
The burglars entered the house by force the door open the prior day. They then proceeded to take roughly $2,000 worth of equipment.
The investigation continues.
Police respond to domestic violence
Paris officers responded to an aggravated assault in the early morning hours of Monday in the 1200 block of 15th Street Southeast.
The 41-year-old victim, who met with the police at Paris Regional Medical Center, told them her husband — who had been arguing with her all day — hit her in the mouth, causing a laceration and led to some of her teeth being knocked loose.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 187 calls and arrested two people over the weekend.
