My name is Dr. Teresa Bussell, and I am running for North Lamar School Board.
I am a North Lamar graduate. I grew up in this community, and after college my husband and I moved back and raised our family in Powderly for the last 30 years.
I was an educator with North Lamar ISD for 15 years, serving as a science instructor on multiple campuses as well as various other roles.
I believe in a quality education serving all students and providing educators the tools they need to be successful. I believe equal access to knowledge means creating a level playing field to learn and understand the world we live in to become self-sufficient, productive members of society. I also understand that success for all students will require more innovative methods of learning. This is why I stand by a commitment to best practices to endeavor to serve all students.
I believe in lifelong learning and continuous improvement. I have consistently strived to improve my teaching and leadership practices earning certifications toward principal, superintendent, and a doctorate in Higher Ed Leadership, and more recently Best Practices in Online Teaching certification.
My husband and I have raised three awesome children who attended North Lamar ISD, Paris ISD and Trinity Christian schools. I supported all programs for my children, including Academics, Fine Arts, Athletics and CATE. Each of my children pursued education in different directions after graduation, including training toward certifications and/or degrees to fulfill their individual goals in their careers.
I believe the strong family support from my dear mother, my husband of 35 years, and children gave me the confidence to complete the goals I set in my life and career.
I believe a leader should represent strong character and integrity, willingness to listen, and ability to use research and data to respond and create solutions for the students of the district. My goal as a member of the governing body of the district would be to increase confidence and trust in the leadership of the district to make choices supportive of the students and community. I believe my knowledge and experience would provide strength to the governing body of the district. My leadership strengths and focus on improving school culture and student outcomes necessary for 21st century needs is vital to our community.
I am a strong advocate for student success.
Best Practices: As a leader, I recognize and support a culture of Best Practices as a responsibility, not an option. I believe every student has potential to be a successful member of society, but not every student has the same learning needs or career goals. From job skills to college/military prep, the role of the education institution is to make every effort to provide students what they need to become self-sustaining members of society.
Good Policies: Good policies are necessary to support a culture of Best practices. Understanding the future of education and necessary changes needed to serve the next generation of students is vital to planning and implementing policy. My knowledge and experience in education policy and practices would support effective district operations, build and maintain human capital and ensure student successful outcomes.
Financial Responsibility: As a leader in the district and member of the governing body, I believe in accountability for district resources. I have sound knowledge of district budget practices which are important for managing financial resources. I believe in implementing budgets based on researching district needs and support for long range goals, including maintaining budget decisions. I also support making financial decisions and managing district finances to support the district vision.
Please join me for a series of Meet the Candidate discussions on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in downtown Paris at All Things Coffee. If you are unable to attend, but would like to join by Zoom, please send an email to drb@iamfinishedd.com and you will receive a link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.