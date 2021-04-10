On April 8, 2021, Marcie Soderholm, loving wife and mother of seven children, was lead home to Jesus Christ at the age of 75.
Marcie was born on March 24, 1946, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to George and Geraldine Brooks. On July 11, 1977, she married David Soderholm. They raised three daughters and four sons. Marcie had a passion for decorating, whether it be inside or outside their house or decorating various types of cakes. She also enjoyed shopping.
Marcie will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 43 years, David; her daughters, Lisa, Lorrie and Lynnette (husband Tom); her sons, Lonny, Lance (wife Amy), Lloyd (significant other Amanda) and Tyler.; and her grandchildren, Nick, Mason, Trista, Courtney, Aiden, Madison, Nolan, Marissa, Chloe and Ali Mae.
Funeral services have been set for Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, 730 Clarksville St., Paris, TX 75460. Interment is to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, 560 Evergreen St., Paris, TX 75460. Visitation and viewing will be held starting at noon the day of the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Soderholm family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
