The Paris Body Art Expo is returning to Love Civic Center for its fourth year, offering the public opportunities for free tattoos and awards for participating tattoo artists.
The expo is the brainchild of local tattoo artist and business owner Daniel Garza. He said, like last year, booths will be set up to create space between about 50 tattoo artists as the Covid-19 pandemic continues. Visitors will receive a raffle ticket, and drawings for a free $200 tattoo take place twice a day Friday through Sunday. Winners will get to choose their artist, Garza said.
“It’s basically like a huge tattoo studio,” Garza said, adding visitors can consult with artists, review portfolios, get a feel for artist styles and negotiate a price for a tattoo on the spot.
The expo is a chance for artists to pick up a custom award with awards this year made by Miller Woodworks in Detroit, Garza said. There’s also a $1,000 cash prize for the best tattoo of the show, he said.
The expo is at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive in Paris, and is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
