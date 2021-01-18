The Paris-Lamar County Health District and the Office of Emergency Management have set up an online county-wide Covid-19 vaccine waitlist and are planning to open a call center to help residents with the form later this week, according to a Facebook post by the City of Paris.
Those who would like to receive a vaccination can sign up at form.jotform.com/210164434756151.
As of now, there are no Covid-19 vaccines available in Lamar County, but the post said that more should be arriving later this week.
Lamar County residents who have already called the Health District to sign up on a waitlist do not need to sign up again on the website as their information will be entered online and they will be called based on when they signed up to schedule a vaccination, the post said.
The website is available in both English and Spanish.
