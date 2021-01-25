Zac Leon Gray went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Jan. 22, 2021, at the age of 79.
Zac was born in San Marcos, Texas and raised in Uvalde, Texas.
After high school, he attended Southwest Texas State University before enlisting in the United States Air Force. After 14 years of service to his country, Zac and his wife, Audie moved to Las Vegas, Nevada with their young family. They would later return to Texas to be closer to their family and settle back in Uvalde, Texas. Zac opened a small business and returned to his first job in radio, broadcasting local high school sports.
Zac always enjoyed serving his community and giving to others. His passion involved the Lions Club, Texas Eye Bank, Texas Lion Camp, sports broadcasting, and anything that had to do with his church.
Zac was preceded in death by his parents, Zac and Leona Gray.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Audie Gray; his daughter, Pam Patterson and her husband, Jay; and his son, Mike Gray and his wife, Melissa; and his sister, Loralva Lakey. Zac also had six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at The Cowboy Church in the Camp located at 644 County Road 42560 Paris, TX 75462 on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at 1 p.m., with visitation with the family starting at noon.
Floral arrangements can be sent to Fry & Gibbs funeral home, 730 Clarksville St. Paris, TX 75460. However, in lieu of flowers the family has requested donations in Zac’s honor to be sent to the Texas Lion Camp, PO Box 290247, Kerrville, TX 78029-0247, lionscamp.com.
Zac Gray was a husband, father and friend, and will be missed by many and never forgotten. Until the next great debate...
Online condolence may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.