Patricia Ann Murray, 66, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Texoma HealthCare Center in Sherman.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services, with military honors, for 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 at Detroit Cemetery, with Duane Hamil officiating.
Patricia, the daughter of Cyril R. Molnar and Anna Lou Smith Williams Bakewell, was born on Dec. 25, 1955, in Paris.
She retired from the United States Navy after obtaining the rank of Petty Officer Second Class, with a job title of Engineman Second Class.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Survivors include a son, Cody Dicken, of Washington; siblings, Ronald Fulce, of Nacogdoches, Georgia Martin, of Copperas Cove, Billy Dicken, of Paris and Melissa Remsburg, of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Alexander James Dicken, Connor Ryan Dicken and Brayden Oliver Dicken; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
