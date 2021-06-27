Here’s a look at work planned in Red River County during the week of June 28, 2021. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues:
BU 82J, Red River County: Between Travis Street and Columbia Street in Clarksville. The road will be closed and a marked detour will be in place while crews replace a cross drainage structure, install drainage inlets, and reconstruct the roadway and sidewalk in this area.
FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail. The shoulder at Little Pine Creek will remain closed while the rail work is completed.
FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
FM 911, Red River County: from BU 82K (Avery) to FM 44. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
SH 37, Red River County: from US 271 (Bogata) to the Franklin County line. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews mill existing pavement, upgrade bridge rail, and place new hot mix.
BU 271D, Red River County: from US 271 to SP 38 (Bogata). Watch for daytime lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing roadway.
US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to the Bowie County line. Watch for daytime lane closures while crews place final hot mix surface.
Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.