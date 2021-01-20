Dorothy Lou Fox Mason was born on Aug. 14, 1933, in Petty, Texas.
She passed away on Jan. 11, 2021, in Granbury, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Allen Fox and Minnie Smith Fox. Also preceded in death by one older sister, Naomi "Omer" Fox Brawner; and four older brothers, Raymond Fox, Charlie Fox, Andrew Fox and Edward Fox.
Dorothy is survived by her five children, David Ray Mason, of Granbury, Texas, Danny Lee Mason, of Allen, Texas, Ross Allen Mason, of Austin, Texas, Linda Kay Mason Helms, of Georgetown, Texas and Anna Marie Mason Soneff, of Denver, Colorado. Dorothy is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also one daughter-in-law, Kimberley Grinnell Mason; and two sons-in-law, Bruce Helms and Greg Soneff.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Restland Funeral Home, Dallas. Service will be held immediately following at 3:30 p.m. in The Memorial Chapel.
Dorothy was an intelligent, fun loving, down-to-earth lady. Having been raised in a cotton farming family outside of Petty, Texas, she learned the art of hard work, persistence and frugality. Times were fairly hard in the early days, but so was with many families in the 1930's. With a large family including four older brothers, Dorothy developed a great love of family, and a crazy sense of humor. She loved to dance and listen to music that would make you tap your feet, especially gospel music. Her family later moved to Paris, Texas where they ran a small grocery store.
Dorothy graduated from Paris High School in 1950.
She married Jack W. Mason in 1953, and by 1960 they had five children, later moving to Dallas, Texas.
She had a knack for raising plants and flowers and she loved to maintain her vegetable garden. Dorothy also had a love for her pet dogs, most recently her beloved "Minnie Pearl".
Dorothy had a variety of jobs over the years including telephone operator, lunch lady, Mary Kay, dance instructor, and she was an award winning salesperson for Dillards Department Store, from which she retired.
She's with her Lord in heaven now , dancing with the angels.
Dorothy was a terrific mom and loved by her family and all whom she met. She will be missed.
