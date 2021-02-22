Lucretia passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, after a lengthy illness.
Lucretia leaves behind her daughter, Tisha and son-in-law, Hayden; four grandchildren, Calista, Caidyn, Kristen and Hunter; and two great-grandchildren, Micah and Korey; two sisters, Karen and Vickie; and a brother, Chris, who will miss her deeply.
Dee Dee, as she was known to family, had a quick wit and had a loving kind soul. If you were her family, there was nothing she would not do for you.
She was born on Veterans Day, and had convinced her younger siblings they let school out just for her! She will be missed until we all meet again and she was loved greatly.
She was preceded in death by her two babies, Willis and Michael; her mother and father; her grandparents, who were all there to greet her in glorious heaven.
As per her request, no services will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.