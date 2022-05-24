James F McQuatters, 73, of Blossom passed away from this life on May 22, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.
Services are scheduled for 1 p.m on Friday, May 27, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Mark Ritchey officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to services.
James, the son of William Rudolph McQuatters and Ida Catherine Bishop McQuatters, was born in Midland, Texas on May 2, 1949.
James married the love of his life, Frances Ann White McQuatters, on Aug. 9, 1969, building more than 50 years of marriage before Frances passed away in 2020.
His career with Campbell Soup spanned over 43 years before his retirement in 2011.
On Sunday’s his entire family could be found gathering at Nana and Papa’s. He was known for his generosity and big heart inviting anyone to come in and get a cold drink. He was very quick to instruct anyone and everyone to “just call him Papa”. His selflessness was a testament to his character, he would give his last dollar, or the shirt off his back to someone in need. He was known for never meeting a stranger. Everywhere he went, if he came across you and he didn't know you, he got to know you on the spot!
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Frances; two grandchildren, Kaycee Loranger and Jonathyn McQuatters; a brother, Bud McQuatters; sisters, Melinda McAfee and husband, Wayne, Barbara Avery and husband, Frank; brothers-in-law, James “Pop” Rodden, W.R. Bernard and James Jones.
He is survived by his two children, Melissa Loranger and husband, Bill and Jason McQuatters and wife, Anita; grandchildren, Jamie Thompson and wife, Angela, Ethan Thompson and wife, Bailea, Michael Loranger, Hunter McQuatters, Tanner McQuatters, Jay Henry and wife, Stephanie, Lacee Bryan and husband, Zach; great-grandchildren, Kacie Thompson, J.J. Thompson, Keyton Hathcock, Kennedy Hathcock, Jaci Thompson, Kayden Thompson, Jake Thompson, Joe Ray Thompson, Laynee Dillon, Ty Henry and Blake Bryan; siblings, Bea Bernard, Penny Smith, Naomi Rodden; and sister-in-law, Jeanie McQuatters; and many nieces and nephews; and too many friends to list.
