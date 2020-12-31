Fire and rescue

DEC. 29 to DEC. 30

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

Dec. 29

10:01 to 10:09 p.m., 3558 NE Loop 286.

Dec. 30

2:03 to 2:19 a.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.

12:13 to 12:25 p.m., 129 Lamar Ave.

First Responder-Paris

Dec. 29

6:55 to 7:15 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.

9 to 9:16 a.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.

9:07 to 9:27 a.m., 208 BTW.

9:18 to 9:25 a.m., 2325 W. Kaufman St.

11:02 to 11:15 a.m., 3155 Allen St.

11:29 to 11:44 a.m., 4530 Lamar Ave.

3:31 to 3:48 p.m., 820 E. Sherwood Drive.

5:46 to 6:08 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.

Dec. 30

9:07 to 9:35 a.m., 1128 Clarksville St.

7:29 to 7:58 p.m., FR 2648/Highway 271 N.

Dec. 31

3:12 to 3:21 a.m., 1922 Hubbard St.

5:37 to 5:58 a.m., 540 9th St. SE.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

Dec. 30

2:36 to 3:13 p.m., 600 SE Loop 286.

Dec. 31

1:34 to 2:01 a.m., 1800 Bonham St.

Public Service

Dec. 30

6:10 to 6:19 p.m., 430 Shady Oak Lane.

Out of Service

Dec. 29

12:56 to 1:31 p.m., 1444 N. Main St.

