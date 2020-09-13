Nick “Pops” Adams, age 68, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his residence.
Nick was born Dec. 13, 1951, in Paris to Harvey and Floy McGuyer Adams. Nick was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed building things and working on his land. Pops was a character, he had a really good sense of humor and was always making people laugh. He was the family’s go to handy man and could fix almost anything. Pops loved his family and will be dearly missed.
His parents preceded him in death.
Memorial services are set for 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Lindeman Chapel of Clarksville Funeral Home with the Rev. Don Shovan officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include his daughter, Christin Whitley and husband, Erik, of Blossom; his son, Brad Adams and wife, Khara, of Powderly; his sister, Linda Ellis of Lindale; seven grandchildren, Eli Whitley, Daylan Whitley, Bailey Adams, Lenza Adams, Carlos Hernandez, Kalee Adams and Brohdee Adams; and his great-grandchild, Brantley Lawings.
Honorary pallbearers are James Kelton, John Mack Johnson, Darron Williams, Roddy Watson, Mark Miller and Wayne Parker.
Online condolences may be made to the Adams family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
