A Reno man was sentenced Tuesday to 320 years in prison for 30 counts of possession of child pornography.
Sammy Eugene Evans, 70, of Reno, was sentenced in the 6th District Court by Judge Wesley Tidwell, who ordered the sentences to run consecutively with a total fine of $300,000.
A Lamar County jury found Evans guilty of all counts, 28 charges of possession of child pornography and two charges of possession with intent to promote child pornography.
The jury of seven men and five women deliberated for only 15 minutes before returning with the maximum sentence on each count.
An investigator with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office testified that Evans drew attention from statewide investigators due to the amount of graphic material downloaded and shared with others.
Evans was arrested March 29 by the Texas Department of Public Safety after an investigation by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office in Texas into child pornography illegally distributed through peer-to-peer file sharing software.
“After obtaining a search warrant for the house, investigators seized multiple electronic devices from Sammy Evans containing hundreds of photos and videos of child pornography,” Lamar County First District Attorney Benjamin I. Kaminar said in a news release.
Court records show that Evans admitted to downloading one video containing material he identified as child pornography during the search.
Evans, represented by court-appointed attorney Clay Johnson, pleaded not guilty to all charges.
“The defendant tried to present himself as a vigilante who was identifying child abusers and exposing them on the dark web,” Assistant District Attorney Nick Stallings said in a release. “The jury quickly saw through his story and held him accountable.”
The jury viewed evidence taken from Evans’s computers and hard drives, including a graphic video of a young child raped, Kaminar said.
During the penalty phase of his trial, jurors also saw evidence of Evans’s previous conviction for injury to a child in Dallas County, Texas, and his requirement to attend sex offender treatment.
