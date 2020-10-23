David Wayne Bull was born on May 28, 1954, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Kenneth Wayne Bull and Cleavie Bull.
He began work for Texas Steel in Ft. Worth his junior year in high school. He worked for this company until he retired due to a disability.
He graduated from Joshua High School in 1972. He married Deborah Campbell who preceded him in death in 2008. After her death he moved to Paris, Texas.
David passed away at Paris Regional Medical Center on Oct. 21, 2020.
He is survived by his mother, Cleavie Coffin, of Bogata, Texas; sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and Tom Love, of Grand Prairie, Texas; sister and brother-in-law, Le’Ann and Billy Avance, of Powderly, Texas; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Pam Bull, of Powderly, Texas; aunts, Muriel Rogers, of Troup, Texas, Opal Green, of Rockport, Texas; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
His father, Kenneth Wayne Bull preceded him in death in 2001.
Visitation will be at Greenwood Chapel, 3100 White Settlement Rd., Fort Worth, TX on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Burial will be at Union Grove Cemetery in Reno, Texas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. Family only.
