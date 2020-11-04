David Ray Duley, age 78, of Detroit, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
David was born on Feb. 6, 1942, in Poseyville, Indiana, to John and Evelyn Overton Duley. David enjoyed his involvement with lamb showing at the county fair. He loved camping and the outdoors and was the president of DYSA for many years. He worked for Campbell Soup for 19 years and drove a propane truck until becoming disabled.
David was a member of East Post Oak Church.
Preceding him in death are his parents; and two brothers, Ronnie Duley and Jerry Duley.
The family will receive friends one hour before service time at East Post Oak Church.
Funeral Services are set for 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at East Post Oak Church, with the Rev. Henry Blackman and the Rev. Don Shovan officiating. Burial will follow in Post Oak Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Jose Zermeno, Michael Smith, Terry Corbin, Jody Smith, Chad Wolf and Bobby George.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Gail Smith Duley, of Detroit; his son, Ray Duley; three daughters, Robin Ruthart and husband, Rodney, Brittany Duley and Lori Duley; three sisters, Suzette Baird, Sandra Yarbrough and husband, Kenny and Donna Barnes and husband, Roger; and seven grandchildren, Matthew Garcia, Ashlee Silva, Lana Hicks, Konnor Hicks, Landyn Silva, Mason Leeks and Cason Leeks.
Online condolences may be made to the Duley family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
