On Aug. 6, our beloved mother and grandmother, Ruth Ann Harris, passed away at the age of 76.
She was being cared for at Spring Lake Assisted Living and Memory Care and Waterford Hospice in Paris. The family appreciates the tender, loving care given by all the dedicated staff members.
Services are scheduled for 3 p.m. at Bright Holland Funeral Home, Aug. 8, with her brothers-in-law, Marck Gibson and Bill Dickey officiating. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Ruth Ann Harris was born on August 9, 1944, the daughter of Deward and Ruth Crutchfield. She graduated from Central High School in 1962. She graduated from Paris Junior College and East Texas State University with a degree in Elementary Education in 1968. She married Gerald Harris on September 6, 1968. She was an active member of Hopewell United Methodist Church, switching her membership to Maxey Baptist Church when Hopewell closed its doors. For many years she taught younger children in Sunday School. Ruth Ann was a member of the Lamar Delta Retired Teachers Association. She taught elementary school for 23 years, with most of those in the Paris Independent School District.
She grew up running around barefoot and making mud pies in Maxey, TX. While she would say she was a country girl, she liked to get manicures, spend time visiting with friends, shopping, reading and taking an occasional trip to Branson, MO and Vancouver WA. She loved to read anytime and anyplace. Her passion for reading ignited a passion for learning in her students.
Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Deward and Ruth Crutchfield and brother, Colin. She is survived by her husband Gerald Harris, her daughters, Jennifer Lantrip and husband Les, of Carrollton, TX, and Janet Sanders and husband Joe, of Paris, and her grandchildren, Reece Lantrip of Carrollton, TX, Joseph Sanders, Jacie Sanders, and Jonathan Sanders of Paris. She is also survived by sisters, Linda Dickey and husband Bill, of Paris, and Alma Gibson and husband Marck, of Paris, and sister-in-law, Alice Huff of Vancouver, WA, as well as many nieces and nephews. Her legacy will live in the many lives
she touched.
Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Jacie Sanders. Pallbearers are Les Lantrip, Joe Sanders, Reece Lantrip, Joseph Sanders, Jonathan Sanders and Cecil Ottmo.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.