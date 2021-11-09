Every year, tornadoes, hurricanes and other extreme windstorms cause numerous injuries and deaths in the United States. The Lamar County Office of Emergency Management is working diligently to keep residents of Lamar County as safe as possible. While the storms cannot be stopped, everyone can respond by carefully planning to protect themselves from their effects.
When properly designed and constructed or installed, safe rooms provide the highest level of protection from tornadoes and other extreme windstorms. To assist in resident safety, the emergency management office is introducing the Lamar County Safe Room Rebate Program.
The program offers residents living or developing in Lamar County an opportunity to qualify for a safe room rebate. It will reimburse eligible homeowners 50% of the total cost (up to $3,000) for the installation of a certified interior, exterior or in-ground safe room.
This program is not retroactive and will not rebate any property owner who has installed a safe room prior to approval of an application from the Lamar County Office of Emergency Management and receipt of a notice of eligibility letter.
To be eligible for the program, applicants must meet the following criteria:
• They must own and reside at the Lamar County property for which they are applying.
• The residence must be outside of a FEMA or locally mapped floodplain.
• Residents in incorporated communities must comply with their community’s permit processes.
• They must be able to cover the cost of the safe room and its installation, then submit invoices and receipts for reimbursement.
The safe room installer must be certified by the National Storm Shelter Association or the American Tornado Shelter Association. The NSSA and ATSA are the only industry organizations recognized by FEMA to certify that a safe room or storm shelter meets or exceeds FEMA standards. To receive an application packet or for information, send an email to saferooms@co.lamar.tx.us or call at 903-782-1118.
As the U.S. Supreme Court considers the constitutionality of Texas's Heartbeat Bill, a law that prevents abortion after fetal cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy, justices appeared to focus on the bill's enforcement mechanism that allows anyone to file a lawsuit against those violating the law. The mechanism is considered a loophole to the constitutional right to abortion because it removed responsibility for enforcement from state officials. Do you believe justices should support the enforcement mechanism?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.