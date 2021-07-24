Janie Pauline Castleman, born March 9, 1948, in Unger, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Pauline loved the Lord, her three children, two grandchildren, one great-grandchild, life, sweets and the secret trips to the casino that she thought nobody was aware of. She had an amazing sense of humor that could get you a quick witted reply to anything. Pauline was very proud of all three of her children and her grandchildren but the shining star was her great-grandson, as so many would hear about. Her cheerful smile, early morning calls, late night text and emojis that would sometimes leave us scratching our head — this will all be missed by so many.
And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying. Neither shall there be any more pain. For the former things are passed away. Revelations 21:4
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, James L. Castleman, to whom she was married for 45 wonderful years; her father, Robert E. Shelton; and mother, Bertie Shelton of Wright City, Oklahoma; and brother, John E. Shelton of Fort Townsen, Oklahoma; and daughter-in-law, Dena Castleman.
She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Raney and husband, Kenneth, of Paris, Texas; Karen Harris and husband, Alan, of Dallas, Texas; and one son, Tommy Castleman of Austin, Texas; two grandchildren, Amanda Criger and husband, Calvin, of Springtown, Texas; Blake Raney and finance, Taniece Mortimer, of Albany, New York; and one great-grandson, Hayden Raney of Cooper, Texas; Sandra Carter, a beloved friend of Paris, Texas; four brothers, Jimmy Shelton of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, Ray Shelton and wife, Rita, of Columbus, Mississippi, Danny Shelton and wife, Gina, of Wright City, Oklahoma, and Dooley Shelton of Wright City, Oklahoma; Mary Lee Barfield and husband, Wes, of Bennington, JoAnn Wynn of Waxahachie, Texas. Helen Young of Wright City, Oklahoma, Charlene Harrison of Wright City, Oklahoma, Dorthy Martin of Lake Dallas, Texas, Donna Sue Wilson of Dallas, Texas; Sharon Barnett of Valiant, Oklahoma; and many friends from church and quilting.
Rest in peace dear mother. Your earthly journey has ended and your heavenly journey has begun.
Memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Welcome - The National Kidney Foundation or Donate to Mental Health America.
Online condolences may be sent to the Castleman family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.