MAY 6 to MAY 8
Paris Police Department
Joshua Ronald Myers, 29: Criminal mischief, $100 to $750, operate a boat without required numbering, capias pro fine/no motorcycle operator’s license.
Reece Harrison Lantrip, 20: Stalking.
Ja Vantae Marquestha Black: 17: Aggravated assault of date/family/household member with a weapon, theft of a firearm, terroristic threat of family/household.
Randy L. Ray, 62: Tamper/fabricate physical evident with intent to impair, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Shane William Michel, 41: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, tamper/fabricate physical evident with intent to impair.
Hakeem Dantone Crittenden, 26: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Ryan Corey LaFountain, 35: Assault causing bodily injury/date/family/hosuehold member.
Nicholas Tristian Corpus, 23: Speeding, no driver’s license (when unlicensed).
Styles Johnson, 40: Driving while intoxicated, Capias pro fine/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Shane Michael Crites, 41: Judgment nisi/unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Larry Kesler Suell, 48: Violation of parole.
David Lee Matthews, 22: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.
Christoper D. Rouse Jr., 20: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Doran Lee Hutchinson, 22: Judgment nisi/assault causing bolidy injury/family violence.
Richard Thoma Dodd, 38: Motion to revoke/possession/transport of chemicals with intnet to manufacture a controlled usbstance, penalty group 1/1A.
Christy Ann Long, 37: Fraudulent delivery of a controlled substance/prescription schedule III/IV/V.
Joseph August Maye, 33: Evading arrest/detention, driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reno Police Department
Cole Landon Donnell, 19: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces
