The United Way of Lamar County started its Annual Fall Campaign on Monday with hopes to raise $550,000 by mid-November.
"Back in the spring, before the closing of Turner Industries, which normally accounts for one-fifth of our total campaign dollars, and before the fourth surge of Covid-19, our Board of Directors decided for the first time in years to raise our campaign goal to $550,000,” executive director Jenny Wilson said. “We are not backing down, and we are determined to reach this goal because we know that our partner agencies and those who use our services depend on our funding.
"We know to reach this higher goal, we will need the support of the community now more than ever before,” she added. “But we also know how incredibly generous this community is."
The United Way campaign depends not only on individual donors and small businesses, but also on payroll deduction donations from workplace campaigns. The workplace campaigns are run entirely by volunteers that make up the "Campaign Cabinet." This year's Cabinet includes Randy Tuttle and Debra Burge (City of Paris); Jane Adams (County); Kandace Davidson (First Federal); Cindy Ringwald (Liberty National Bank); Greg Wilson (Lamar National Bank); Chance Abbott (Peoples Bank); Jennifer Ray and Jerrica Liggins (PISD); Angela Chadwick and Carla Coleman (NLISD); Lauren Teague & James Hall (PRMC); Laurie Redus (Campbells); Clint Cheatwood and Patrice Jordan (KC); Brenda Wells (Toyota); Jason Exum (RK Hall); Melissa Gordon (HWH); Kenneth Webb (PJC); and Mihir Pankaj (hotels).
Any business or company interested in running a workplace campaign can email jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org.
All donations will go to support the 20 partner agencies and the United Way's own programs. In 2021, UWLC distributed over $430,000 to its partners and allocated over $90,000 to internal programming, specifically rent and utility assistance and educational/youth programs.
To join this year's campaign, send donations to PO Box 1, Paris, TX 75461 or give online at www.lamarcountyuw.org. You can also help the United Way reach its goal by participating in their online Silent Auction on Sept. 16 at charityauction.bid/UnitedWayLamarCounty.
"We know that most people want to help, to give back. Sometimes we just don't know how. That's where the United Way comes in — we are here to make giving simple," Wilson said.
