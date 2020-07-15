Tiffany Michelle Dixon, 39, of Paris passed away on July 10, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends on Friday, in Maxey Funeral Chapel from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at New Birth Baptist Church, 2505 W. Campbell Street, Paris, Texas. The Rev. Larry Dixon will serve as eulogist and Bishop Evans as Pastor. Arrangements are under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Tiffany Michelle Dixon was a beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.
Tiffany was born on July 23, 1980, in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of Tyron and Linda Dixon.
She was a loving and compassionate person and had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul.
Tiffany was raised in Garland, Texas where she attended Shugart Elementary School, Lyles Middle School, Lakeview Centennial High School and Paris High School. She was an honor roll student all through school and was selected to be part of the talented and gifted program also known as TAG.
Family meant everything to Tiffany, when she saw you, she made sure to tell you how much you meant to her and that she loved you! Tiffany was our Tech Savy Guru! She was the person everyone in the family went to when we needed help with setting up technology and instructions on how to work the latest and greatest device.
Tiffany was employed as a team lead at Subway and recently celebrated her two year anniversary. She always spoke about how much she loved working at Subway with her coworkers, how they treated each other like family and how the customers always brightened up her day. Tiffany will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death, by her grandparents, Eugene and Gertie Bostic, Dolores Dixon, and Melvin Dillard.
She is survived by her daughter, Destiny Dixon; her granddaughter, DesRai; her parents; sisters, LaMonica Dixon-Robertson (Max) and Sydney Dixon; brothers, Christopher Dixon and Elliot Dixon; her nieces Ashton Dixon and Zoë Lockett; nephew, Joshua Robertson; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
