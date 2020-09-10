Good morning, Red River Valley!
There are a couple of areas of showers this morning, and showers will remain likely before 1 p.m. With the cold front having passed through, our high today will top out around 74 degrees as winds come from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Rain chances will fall from 60% throughout the day. That will leave us with a cloudy night and a low of around 62.
Clouds will stick around for us Friday morning, though they will part and the day will become mostly sunny as the high returns to 80 degrees. Winds will still come from the north northwest at about 5 mph. Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 66.
Enjoy your Thursday!
