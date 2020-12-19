Delane Winton, 1933-2020, of Powderly, Texas, went to be with our Lord on Dec. 18, 2020, to walk the streets of Gold after a trying battle with Covid. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace from the illness. He was 87 years old and a true patriarch of a family that loved him dearly.
He was preceded by his loving wife, Reba Winton, of 63 years. They had four children together, Joe Winton, Lonnie and wife, Ginger Winton, Dean and wife, Charlotte Winton and daughter Sandra Mason. He is also survived by grandchildren, Daphne Golightly, Lisa Booth, Jessica Ivey, Joshua Winton, Ashley Mack and Felicia Winton; along with 11 great- grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
Delane had a full career and retired from B&W, but his greatest accomplishment was leading his family to explore the beauty of the gospel to enrich their lives to the fullest. He was a kind man and always had time to answer a question, solve a problem, or just lend an ear.
Delane will have a celebration of life burial at the Forest Chapel cemetery at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. The Reverends Chris Kelley and Mark Sanders will officiate the service. The family also wishes to thank the health care providers for their care and support.
He leaves us all rich in memories!
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.