Jayne Mae Jackson, 73, went to meet the Lord on March 29, 2021 in Paris, Texas, after a battle with cancer.
She was born in New Bedford, Main on Aug. 27, 1947, to her parents, George and Beverly Mae Amaral.
After a long career with Pfizer Heart Valve in California, she retired and moved to Paris. She loved her Bunco girls and the Newcomers and was a member for 15 years.
Special thanks go to Debbie Hannah, Linda McCullough and Fern Walls for their care and support. She will be missed by all.
A private burial will be scheduled later.
