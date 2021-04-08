DETROIT — Detroit ISD will host a Covid-19 vaccine clinic, open to the public, on Tuesday.
District staff can receive their shot between 10 a.m. and noon, while the public is invited to receive a shot from 1 to 5 p.m. The clinic will take place in the high school gym’s foyer. Moderna’s two-dose vaccine and Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine will be available, district officials said.
For information, email school nurse Cady Wolf at cwolf@detroiteagles.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.