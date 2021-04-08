Covid Vaccine update.jpg
Buy Now

DETROIT — Detroit ISD will host a Covid-19 vaccine clinic, open to the public, on Tuesday.

District staff can receive their shot between 10 a.m. and noon, while the public is invited to receive a shot from 1 to 5 p.m. The clinic will take place in the high school gym’s foyer. Moderna’s two-dose vaccine and Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine will be available, district officials said.

For information, email school nurse Cady Wolf at cwolf@detroiteagles.net.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.