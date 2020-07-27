Bro. Billy Daniels was called home to his Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, July 25, 2020.
He began his earthly life on Sept. 26, 1938 in Grand Saline, Texas, the son of Fred D. and Eula Mae (Smith) Daniels.
Bro. Daniels was called in to the ministry at an early age, he began pastoring in 1964 until 2016. He attended the Texas Baptist Institute in Henderson, his pastorates include Liberty Missionary Baptist Church at Blodgett, Texas, Gum Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Henderson, Texas, Lee Hi Missionary Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs, Texas, Johntown Missionary Baptist Church in Johntown, Texas, Walnut Street Baptist Church in Hillsboro, Texas and Bogata Missionary Baptist in Bogata, Texas.
Bro. Daniels was very active and served in many different capacities of the American Baptist Association during his 55 years as a dedicated servant of the Lord. He served as a trustee of the Texarkana Baptist Children’s Home, and the Rivercrest ISD School Board, he held the position of Secretary/Treasurer of the Missionary Baptist Association of Texas, and on two occasions was the Secretary/Treasurer of the North East Texas Missions Counsel. Bro. Daniels went on to receive his doctorate in Theology. He served as a Chaplain at McCuistion Hospital, Director of the youth camp, Lions Club, and Red River County CPS.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Lou Daniels, of Bogata, Texas; their three children, Ricky Daniels, Susan and her husband, Ray Shirley and Tim and his wife, Tina; grandchildren, Jamie and Brian Cobb, Caleb and Bailey Daniels, Lisa and Ryan Case, Debra and Destry Nolan, Kim and Chance Kimberling, Jill and Matt Ross, Chris and Hailey Shirley, Teisha and Sean Ray, Tad Daniels, Teal-Elizabeth and Michael Arnold and Tate and Sydni Daniels; 24 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bobby and Betty Daniels, Doug and Cindy Daniels and W.A. and Malinda Daniels; sisters, Reba Haptonstall and Linda Kay Daniels.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, D.B and Vera Carter; and by his daughter-in-law, Caryn Daniels.
