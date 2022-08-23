Louise Williams, 72, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Louise was born on May 4, 1950 in Kilgore, Texas to Robert and Florence Siples Horton.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Williams; children, Robert Neal and wife, Becky, Gary Williams and wife, Liliana, Michael Williams; grandchildren, Sarah Gaddy and husband, Danny, Jacob Neal, Brandi Neal, Hunter Williams, Anthony Williams, Sadie Williams, Brooke Williams, Natasha Williams; great-grandchildren, Asher, Jaxon, Jace, Canaan, Trent; sisters, Sandra Kline, Robin Hiles and husband, Jacky.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Jon Kline.
Online condolences may be sent to the Williams family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
