Officers were conducting an investigation in the 1800 block of Cedar Street when they heard several gunshots to the south. Officers attempted to investigate, but could not find the source of the shots.
It was later reported that a person had been shot at while walking on the trail. The complainant was somewhat vague and unforthcoming about the details of the incident, but officers did conduct an investigation and spoke with witnesses and involved individuals.
The investigation will continue.
Three charged with marijuana, meth, cocaine possession
A report of a noise disturbance in the 500 block of west Campbell Street resulted in the arrest of three people for narcotics charges ranging from possession of marijuana to possession of controlled substance.
Officers arrived on the scene to find a vehicle illegally parked. When they tried to make contact with the driver, he was uncooperative and had to be detained, police said. Officers saw suspected marijuana in the vehicle, and a subsequent search located other substances including suspected methamphetamine and suspected cocaine.
Juanita Garcia, Zakhari Tolbert and Sheldon Williams were arrested and charged with the violations.
Police charge man with gun, narcotics possession
A traffic stop in the 100 block of 7th Street NW resulted in the arrest of Johnny Martinez.
Police said Martinez ran a stop sign at 7th and Graham Street, and he was stopped for the violation. After the stop, he told police he was in possession of a handgun. Suspected narcotics were located in the vehicle, police said.
Martinez was charged with possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 109 calls for service and arrested eight people Thursday.
