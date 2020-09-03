Sept. 1 to Sept. 2
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Randarious Deirre Randall, 24: Motion to adjudicate guilt/abandon/endanger a child/criminal neglect.
Alante Laron Ginyard, 27: Bond reset/assault, family/household member (four counts), bond reset/accident involving injury.
Brittney Ann Lenington, 31: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, county court commit/motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, county court commit/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Paris Police Department
David Michael Dollins, 31: Resisting arrest/search/transport.
James Tyler Rose, 21: Driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.