Tyler Glen Juhlin, 13, of Sherman, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with cremation to follow.
Tyler was born on July 6, 2008, in Paris. Texas. He attended Piner Middle School in Sherman where he was active in band, playing the trumpet and playing baseball. He had been a member of the Boy Scouts of America. When not participating in activities outdoors, he was playing video games.
Survivors include his mother, Marie Chapman and husband, Benny; his father, Eric Juhlin and wife, Stormi; siblings, Victoria Juhlin, Trenton Juhlin, Tagen Campbell, Kypten Campbell, Tinley Nelson, Matelynn Porterfield, Hayden Townsend and Irelan Mayes; and grandparents, Connie Gentle and Lane Johnson, Sandra Patterson, Terry and Dawn Hope and Shannon Daily; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by a grandfather, Dennis Patterson; and a brother, Rowan Mayes.
