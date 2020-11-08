Nov Cover Conf-1.jpg
Buy Now

Santa's helper, Tony Clark, poses for a pic during a Toys For Tots drive in Paris.

 Submitted Photo

Toyota of Paris is again helping Toys for Tots with its toy drive this year. The local dealership is calling on residents to help it fill the bed of a Tacoma truck.

Toyota of Paris is requesting new toys be dropped off at the dealership, 3235 NE Loop 286 in Paris, now through Dec. 4. Gifts should be dropped off unwrapped.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.