Toyota of Paris is again helping Toys for Tots with its toy drive this year. The local dealership is calling on residents to help it fill the bed of a Tacoma truck.
Toyota of Paris is requesting new toys be dropped off at the dealership, 3235 NE Loop 286 in Paris, now through Dec. 4. Gifts should be dropped off unwrapped.
