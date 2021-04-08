Lamar & Red River County Crime Stoppers is seeking public help to find Casey Andrew Clark of Red River County.
Clark is wanted on 15 warrants, including 14 felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant. The warrants include manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of body armor by a felon, evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2-A.
Clark is described as a 30-year-old white man, 5-foot-10, 210 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
To report any information about Clark’s whereabouts, contact Lamar & Red River County Crime Stoppers by any following method:
903-427-8477 or 903-785-8477
P3 Tips app for smartphone.
If the information provided leads to an arrest, tipsters can receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.
