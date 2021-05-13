Jalen Gray has been selected in an online public poll as the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week.
Gray competed at the state track meet in Austin last week, and ended the event at the top of the podium. Gray was crowned the state champion in the 400 meter dash, and set his personal best on the biggest stage, as the gold medalist ran the event in 48.81 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.